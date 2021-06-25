Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.56 Million (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded up 44.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $7.04 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00054086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00020333 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.11 or 0.00586611 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00037737 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CRYPTO:DVP) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,995,957 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

