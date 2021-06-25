Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.95 Million

Analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to post $22.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.19 million and the lowest is $20.43 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 223.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $101.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $88.82 million to $119.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $204.59 million, with estimates ranging from $130.56 million to $259.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCPH. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

DCPH stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.51.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $364,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $245,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,186. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,353,000 after acquiring an additional 487,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $24,762,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $15,102,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,920,000 after acquiring an additional 255,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,840,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,219,000 after acquiring an additional 253,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

