Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $373.83 and last traded at $373.37. Approximately 6,065 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 311,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $355.88.

DECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.53.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

