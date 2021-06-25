DeFi Yield Protocol Market Cap Achieves $2.96 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and $359,651.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00045620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00101031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00163945 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,602.17 or 0.99624021 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,833,650 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

