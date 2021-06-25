DeltaChain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,704.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the US dollar. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $94.75 or 0.00298985 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001640 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.18 or 0.00625363 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DELTA is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.