Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 968,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,837 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.94% of Denbury worth $46,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Denbury by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,978,000 after purchasing an additional 814,618 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,467,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth $754,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Denbury alerts:

DEN has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $80.91 on Friday. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $81.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.