Deri Protocol Trading Down 20.2% Over Last Week (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $3.81 million and $272,188.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0800 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00046395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00162544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00098191 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,395.71 or 0.99908803 BTC.

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

