Dero 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.48 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 21% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Dero has a total market cap of $103.32 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dero has traded up 103.4% against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $9.68 or 0.00030120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,126.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,827.48 or 0.05688434 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.64 or 0.01421381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.86 or 0.00397988 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00125012 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.58 or 0.00611891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.91 or 0.00385687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007406 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00038895 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,677,890 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

