Dero (DERO) Trading 105.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Dero has a market capitalization of $111.62 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.46 or 0.00031382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded up 105.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,316.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,858.20 or 0.05577389 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.45 or 0.01409068 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.22 or 0.00390852 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00122793 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.64 or 0.00611212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.81 or 0.00383624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007161 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00038573 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,676,347 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dero is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.