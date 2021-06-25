Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,602.67 ($47.07).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Derwent London alerts:

In other Derwent London news, insider Mark Breuer purchased 3,000 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,378 ($44.13) per share, with a total value of £101,340 ($132,401.36).

Derwent London stock opened at GBX 3,438 ($44.92) on Friday. Derwent London has a 1 year low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,602 ($47.06). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,440.76. The stock has a market cap of £3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.