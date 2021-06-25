Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €190.00 Price Target

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($201.18) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €169.57 ($199.50).

Hannover Rück stock opened at €141.60 ($166.59) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €147.44. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

