Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 165,127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,213,046 shares.The stock last traded at $13.27 and had previously closed at $13.23.

DB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 24,782,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,393,000 after buying an additional 5,996,234 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 33.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 26,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

