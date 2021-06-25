Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ESLOY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

ESLOY traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,553. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $61.23 and a twelve month high of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.66 and a beta of 0.96.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

