Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on DBOEY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Deutsche Börse stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.83. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $19.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.3545 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Börse’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

