Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Hits $3.29

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $222,502.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.29 or 0.00010327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

