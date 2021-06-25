DeXe (DEXE) Reaches Market Cap of $9.62 Million

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. DeXe has a total market cap of $9.62 million and approximately $23.52 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeXe coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.93 or 0.00009141 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DeXe has traded down 37.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00054590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00021015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.26 or 0.00603729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00038768 BTC.

DeXe Profile

DEXE is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,286,791 coins. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network . DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeXe is medium.com/@dexe.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

Buying and Selling DeXe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeXe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeXe using one of the exchanges listed above.

