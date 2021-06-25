DEXTools Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 25th. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXTools has a total market cap of $22.94 million and approximately $263,855.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEXTools has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00054340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020783 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.78 or 0.00600938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00038816 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,703,840 coins and its circulating supply is 101,533,943 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

