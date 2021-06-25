dHedge DAO One Day Volume Hits $660,971.00 (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $10.93 million and approximately $660,971.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dHedge DAO has traded down 24.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00054176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00021187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.11 or 0.00596951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00038853 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,045 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

