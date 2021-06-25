DHT Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 8,337 call options on the company. This is an increase of 570% compared to the typical volume of 1,244 call options.

Shares of NYSE DHT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 35,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,017. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of -0.23.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. The business had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DHT will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.10 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist began coverage on DHT in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in DHT by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DHT by 2.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DHT by 6.0% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter worth about $21,966,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in DHT by 42.1% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

