DIA 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.59 Million (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last seven days, DIA has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. DIA has a market capitalization of $44.86 million and approximately $8.59 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIA coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00003417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00053689 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00021591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.89 or 0.00592918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00038857 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official website is diadata.org . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

