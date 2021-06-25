Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,980 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.87% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $44,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 78.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

DHIL stock opened at $172.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.01. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.61 and a 12 month high of $179.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.80.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 38.09% and a return on equity of 19.62%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

