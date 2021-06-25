Diamond Price Reaches $1.98 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Diamond has a total market cap of $7.15 million and $15,637.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Diamond has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $1.98 or 0.00006188 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001333 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00104129 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,607,986 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.