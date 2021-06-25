DIGG (DIGG) Price Tops $25,537.48 on Exchanges

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for about $25,537.48 or 0.80791669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. DIGG has a total market cap of $8.22 million and $20,519.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00165205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00099604 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,735.51 or 1.00400061 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 322 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

