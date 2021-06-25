Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.93.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Digi International by 136.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Digi International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the first quarter worth $2,566,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Digi International by 19.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Digi International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 13,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DGII opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $682.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66. Digi International has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $25.60.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.01 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

