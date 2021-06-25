Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.13. Digi International shares last traded at $20.06, with a volume of 157,069 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DGII. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Digi International in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digi International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $682.64 million, a PE ratio of 69.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Digi International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 658,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 88,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Digi International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 67,468 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Digi International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 22,704 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Digi International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

