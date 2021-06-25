Digitex (DGTX) Trading 30.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Digitex has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex has a market cap of $4.04 million and $1.07 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00053569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00021114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.76 or 0.00593768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00038405 BTC.

About Digitex

DGTX is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

