Digiwage (WAGE) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Digiwage has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $47,104.79 and approximately $2.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

