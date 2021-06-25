Dimecoin (DIME) Trading Up 14.4% This Week

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $2,322.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

