Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.77. 4,135 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 3,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISA)

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.