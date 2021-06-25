Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Diurnal Group plc (LON:DNL)’s share price rose 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 65 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.85). Approximately 71,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 402,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67.25. The company has a market capitalization of £109.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85.

In other news, insider Richard Ross sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.88), for a total transaction of £13,400 ($17,507.19).

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company worldwide. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. The company offers Alkindi, a replacement therapy for paediatric adrenal insufficiency in Europe.

