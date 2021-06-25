Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF)’s stock price traded up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. 15,001 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 429% from the average session volume of 2,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.21 million, a PE ratio of 73.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

