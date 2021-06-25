DMM: Governance Price Reaches $0.0400 on Major Exchanges (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $608,918.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00054340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020783 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.78 or 0.00600938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00038816 BTC.

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

