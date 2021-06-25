DMScript Price Down 25.9% Over Last Week (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $553,389.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

