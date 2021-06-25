DODO Price Tops $0.82 on Top Exchanges (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 25th. DODO has a market cap of $90.76 million and approximately $50.60 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DODO coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00002607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DODO has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00054041 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00021003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.00 or 0.00596944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038966 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

