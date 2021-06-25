Dogeswap Market Cap Tops $978,665.26 (DOGES)

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded 47.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Dogeswap coin can currently be purchased for about $48.93 or 0.00149193 BTC on exchanges. Dogeswap has a market capitalization of $978,665.26 and approximately $1,088.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dogeswap has traded down 50.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00046237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00099295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00159096 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,523.21 or 0.99160303 BTC.

Dogeswap Coin Profile

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 coins. The official website for Dogeswap is doge-finance.com . Dogeswap’s official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

