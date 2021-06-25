DOGGY (DOGGY) Reaches Market Cap of $23.60 Million

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last seven days, DOGGY has traded down 52.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DOGGY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGGY has a market cap of $23.60 million and $2.14 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00046390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00164068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00098331 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,986.18 or 0.99934033 BTC.

DOGGY Coin Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,141,526,341 coins.

DOGGY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGGY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

