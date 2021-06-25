Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) shares were down 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.45 and last traded at $44.45. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DMZPY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.22.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

