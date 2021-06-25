Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.56. Approximately 50,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 787% from the average daily volume of 5,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DPUKY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.65.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

