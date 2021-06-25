DomRaider (DRT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $527.00

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 25th. One DomRaider coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DomRaider has traded 61.5% lower against the US dollar. DomRaider has a market capitalization of $584,933.31 and $527.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00053477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00020399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.34 or 0.00585523 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038158 BTC.

DomRaider Coin Profile

DomRaider (DRT) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

