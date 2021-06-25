Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,236,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,409,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Donaldson by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,211,000 after purchasing an additional 750,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,847,000 after purchasing an additional 420,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,582,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DCI opened at $62.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.17.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

