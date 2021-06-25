Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 228.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,235 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Donaldson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $62.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.17.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

