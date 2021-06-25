Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.93. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $16.81, with a volume of 46,161 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $582.97 million, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.33.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 50.58% and a return on equity of 28.11%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $64,035.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 612,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 127,450 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

