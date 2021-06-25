Dorsey Asset Management LLC Has $118.95 Million Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Dorsey Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 74,444 shares during the quarter. Wix.com accounts for approximately 12.4% of Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dorsey Asset Management LLC owned 0.76% of Wix.com worth $118,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in Wix.com by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.11.

NASDAQ:WIX traded down $5.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $299.47. 13,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of -56.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.67. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $213.12 and a 12 month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

