Dorsey Asset Management LLC Has $63.24 Million Position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,639,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,221 shares during the quarter. Despegar.com comprises approximately 6.6% of Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dorsey Asset Management LLC owned approximately 6.62% of Despegar.com worth $63,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Despegar.com by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,104,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,955,000 after purchasing an additional 225,130 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Despegar.com by 45.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,000 after acquiring an additional 421,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Despegar.com by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 79,497 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 67,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 979,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 180,465 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DESP traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $13.80. 4,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,284. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.49. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $967.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DESP shares. KeyCorp raised Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

