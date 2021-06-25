Dorsey Asset Management LLC Sells 56,674 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Dorsey Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,829,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,674 shares during the period. Upwork comprises approximately 8.6% of Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dorsey Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Upwork worth $81,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Upwork by 207.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 63,732 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 27.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,932,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,500,000 after buying an additional 415,685 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Upwork by 301.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In other Upwork news, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,992.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,462,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,277,654.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,675 shares of company stock worth $3,248,381 in the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.94. 23,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,595. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $63.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.98.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

