DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,347,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348,559 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of DouYu International worth $45,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000. 30.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DouYu International stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.52 and a beta of 0.78. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. 86 Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

DouYu International Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

