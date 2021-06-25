Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.30. Dover Motorsports shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 3,265 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $83.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Dover Motorsports’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 37.0% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 701,749 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dover Motorsports by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 22,143 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dover Motorsports by 18.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 101,751 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in Dover Motorsports by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,194,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Dover Motorsports during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile (NYSE:DVD)

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

