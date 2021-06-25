DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Jason Park Sells 53,350 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,762,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Park also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.67. 30,327,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,011,621. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.01. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DraftKings by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,635 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in DraftKings by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,986 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen raised shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

