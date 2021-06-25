DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells $2,555,199.88 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $2,555,199.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,189.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

R Stanton Dodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,491,459.00.

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $51.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,327,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,011,621. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.01.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DKNG. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

