DragonVein (DVC) Reaches Market Cap of $3.81 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 133.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last week, DragonVein has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $22.18 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,951.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.95 or 0.01420739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.73 or 0.00387241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00075809 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000745 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,082,170 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

